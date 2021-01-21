PM Modi to Visit West Bengal, Assam on Bose’s Birth Anniversary

According to pmindia.gov.in, the Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural Parakram Diwas function at Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.

A permanent exhibition and a ‘Projection Mapping Show’ will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also be releasing a commemorative coin and a postage stamp. A cultural programme is slated to be held at West Bengal for the same.

PM Modi is also set to visit the National Library in Kolkata where an international conference ‘Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century’ will reportedly be held.