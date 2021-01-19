Congress, Five Others Form Grand Alliance Against BJP in Assam

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora held discussions with five parties, the CPI (Communist Party of India), CPI(M) Communist Party of India-Marxist, AGM (Anchalik Gana Morcha) , AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) and CPIML (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist-Liberation).

Bora said these parties would fight elections together to oust the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) from power.

Hinting towards Raijor Dol and Assam Jatiya Parishad, two parties that emerged from the post-CAA movement, Bora said their door was open for other like-minded parties.

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior observer for Assam and Mukul Wasnik attended the event.

(This story was first published in EastMojo and has been republished with permission)