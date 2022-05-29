Unicorn Diversification, Entrepreneurship Boom Show Spirit of New India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 29 May, addressed the nation on his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat,' and appreciated the massive growth of unicorns in the country.

On 5 May, our country achieved a unique milestone – the number of unicorns in India reached the 100 mark, he said, in the 89th edition of the radio show.

A startup company valued at over $1 billion is called unicorn.