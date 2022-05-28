PM Modi in Gujarat: Addresses Public Meeting in Atkot, To Visit Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday, 28 May. Following his arrival, he visited Rajkot and inaugurated and inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP Gujarat/Twitter, Altered by The Quint)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday, 28 May. On his arrival, he visited Rajkot and inaugurated and inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot. He also addressed a public rally in Atkot, where he said: "In 8 years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel."
Further, he credited the BJP government with providing houses to over three crore people, freedom from open defecation to over 10 crore families, electricity to over 2.5 crore families, and tap water to over six crore families.
He also lauded the government for opening food grain stores when people were facing a food crisis, arranging free gas cylinders, easing testing and treatment facilities, and ensuring free vaccines for every Indian.
"In the last eight years, I have not done anything that will make people hang their head in shame," PM Modi said.
Earlier in the morning, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to share that he would attend programmes in Rajkot and Gandhinagar.
He said that besides visiting the Hospital in Atkot, he was also looking forward "to being among stalwarts of the cooperative sector at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar at 4 PM."
"Gujarat’s cooperative sector has played a big role in the state’s progress," the PM added.
The Legislative Assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat in December this year.
