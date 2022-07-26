Phone Not Working After Calling Friends in BJP: Oppn VP Candidate Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva, the Opposition's joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election, alleged on Monday, 25 July, that her phone SIM had stopped working after she made calls to some BJP leaders.

"After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls," she wrote on Twitter.

Alva quipped that she would not make any more campaign calls to the BJP, TMC, or BJD, if the government-owned telecom operator MTNL whose SIM she uses restores her phone.