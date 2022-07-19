Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Poll; Rahul, Pawar Present

Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Poll; Rahul, Pawar Present

Alva will be up against Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Vice Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 6 August.
The Quint
Politics
Updated:

Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday, 19 July, filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 6 August.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

She will be up against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The office of the vice president will fall vacant on 10 August, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.

(This is a developing story)

Published: 19 Jul 2022,11:58 AM IST
