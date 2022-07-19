Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Poll; Rahul, Pawar Present

Opposition Vice President candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday, 19 July, filed her nomination for the Vice Presidential Elections scheduled to be held on 6 August.
(Photo: The Quint)
She will be up against the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The office of the vice president will fall vacant on 10 August, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.
(This is a developing story)
