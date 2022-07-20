Parliament Live: PT Usha Takes Oath in RS, Houses Adjourned Amid Oppn Ruckus

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on Wednesday, 20 July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned minutes after they convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 20 July, as the Opposition demanded a discussion on price rise.
Sloganeering broke out in the Houses as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on inflation. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, held protests against inflation at the Gandhi Statue outside the Parliament as well.
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that the Congress leader is bringing down the productivity of the Parliament.
Meanwhile, newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP and former Olympic athlete PT Usha took oath on Wednsday after the Upper House assembled.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Centre's new MSP committee
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has demanded a debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha
On Tuesday, PM Modi discussed the government's strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament with top ministers
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at the protesting Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, stating that it was not right for members to come to the Well despite the Speaker's assurances that they will be allowed their issues later.
"Are the protesting members interested in discussions or not?" Joshi questioned.
Opposition members, some displaying placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the Well of the Lower House on Wednesday. Some were also seen carrying packets of milk, buttermilk, butter and curd to protest against the levying of GST.
Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during Zero Hour. "This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members," he said.
Data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, 19 July, showed that the number of Indians who gave up their citizenship in 2021 rose to 1,63,370 citizens from 85,256 in 2020. Over 1.4 lakh Indians had renounced their citizenship in 2019.
In a reply to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Haji Fazlur Rehman, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the information in Lok Sabha.
The data from the Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out that the United States, which remains the preferred choice, provided citizenship to 78,284 Indian nationals, an increase from 30,828 in 2020.
SAD MPs Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal protested outside the Parliament, demanding from Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) who have been languishing in various jails for many years.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after it started, as the Opposition raised slogans against price rise.
Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Lok Sabha, protesting against price rise and inflation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the Opposition protest against price rise at the Gandhi Statue.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Upper House, minutes after it started, till 2 pm amid ruckus, as the Opposition demanded a discuss on inflation.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge mentions the issue of price rise in the Rajya Sabha, amid uproar and applause in the House.
The Lok Sabha began its proceedings at 11 am on Wednesday
Olympics medallist PT Usha was sworn-in as MP as the Rajya Sabha convened.
The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, is scheduled to be considered for passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to examine the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that the Congress leader is bringing down the productivity of the Parliament.
"Rahul Gandhi never posed a question, always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings... He's the one to have less than 40 percent attendance in Parliament...Today, the person who's been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensure there's no debate in Parliament," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"A gentleman whose entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure is adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha," she added.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Congress MPs joined the joint Opposition protest on the issues of price rise and inflation, in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gave an adjournment motion notice in the House, demanding a discussion on the increased GST on food items and rising inflation.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the MSP committee constituted by the central government.
The government on Monday had announced the formation of a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.
"The Central Government's Committee to make MSP more effective is the latest example of BJP's cynical and shortsighted bungling on agriculture, as the disastrous dispensation learns no lessons. By deliberately excluding Punjab, the Central Government has insulted our people," Chadha said in a tweet.
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor and middle-class people."
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday morning said that the Opposition wants a discussion on price rise in the Parliament and requested the parliamentary affairs minister to allow it.
"Dear Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi ji, Inflation in India and its impact needs to be discussed .We have given adjournment motion in Loksabha 1st day of the session and yesterday also, today also we want Loksabha to function kindly let’s be responsible and allow," he wrote in a tweet.
"Loksabha to discuss on Price rise and GST rate increase. We hope parliament is a place for discussion on peoples issues , kindly dnt expect opposition MPs to be Cheer leaders of government. Let’s work together to find solutions. Pl allow discussion on price rise," Tagore wrote.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)