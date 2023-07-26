Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After four days of logjam over the Manipur issue, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government, even as ruckus continued in both Houses over Manipur violence.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha earlier, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House.

He alleged that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday.