Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha
(Photo: Sansad TV)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After four days of logjam over the Manipur issue, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government, even as ruckus continued in both Houses over Manipur violence.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha earlier, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House.
He alleged that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday.
The decision to file the motion was taken in a meeting of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
The development also comes amid the Opposition's demand for Prime Minister Modi's statement followed by discussions on Manipur under rule 267. Meanwhile, the government has been pressing to discuss the Manipur issue along with atrocities on women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under rule 176.
"I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter," Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had filed the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.
In view of the motion, Congress had issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is set to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah along with five other bills, as per the list of business for the Lok Sabha.
The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 has also been listed for consideration and passing.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:00 pm.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development said: “I take strong objection to this because women ministers, women politicians have not only spoken about Manipur but also on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. When will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan? When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh? When will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar? When will you have the courage to talk about how many women are raped in Congress-ruled states? Do not cast aspersion on the female ministers in this Cabinet."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.
The motion was accepted by Speaker Om Birla.
Both Houses resumed proceedings after being adjourned till 12:00 pm.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi met suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh before entering the Parliament and extended support.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Centre is given more chances to speak in the House.
He alleged that his mic was switched off while he was speaking in the House on Tuesday.
"I was keeping the issues before the House. At least 50 people have given notices under rule 267. But when I am speaking and my mic being switched off is an insult to me. My self respect has been challenged. If the mic is going to be switched off in the House, I will consider that there is no democracy in India," Kharge said amid uproar in the House.
Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar said that Kharge's comments will not go on record.
In the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva alleged that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's mic was switched off yesterday, while he was addressing the Upper House.
However, Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar denied that Kharge's mic was cut off and appealed to the MPs to maintain deocrum.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings in the Lower House till 12pm on Wednesday, 26 July, amid sloganeering by Opposition parties over the violence in Manipur.
The Lok Sabha commenced on Wednesday, 26 July, with a moment of silence for the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.
Besides Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao has also filed a no-confidence motion against the NDA government, according to news agency ANI.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has filed the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.
This comes merely eight days after the formation of the 26-party Opposition alliance – INDIA.
The preliminary conversations around this proposal had begun on Monday itself with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sounding out leaders of a few Opposition parties.
But what is INDIA's strategy with the no-confidence motion? Read here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)