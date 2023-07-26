No Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt: Why 'INDIA' Has Taken a Major Gamble

Less than ten days since its formation, the 'INDIA' coalition has announced a major offensive against the Narendra Modi government - a No Confidence Motion.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the constituents of the 26-party INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The preliminary conversations around this proposal had begun on Monday itself with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sounding out leaders of a few Opposition parties.

The parties are likely to gather signatures on Wednesday and file the motion on Thursday in the Lok Sabha.