Explained: What Is A No-Confidence Motion? Who Can Propose it?

Amid the continuing logjam in the Parliament, the newly minted Opposition coalition 'INDIA' has announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 26 July.

The Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the house from the commencement till its adjournment as “very important issues" will be taken up for discussion.

What does a vote of confidence mean? Who can propose it? The Quint explains.