Monsoon Session Day 13: Anti-Doping Bill Clears RS, Oppn Protests Over ED 'Raj'

The National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was cleared by the Lok Sabha on the 13th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday, 3 August. On the other hand, the Personal Data Protection Bill, which sought to establish a Data Protection Authority, was withdrawn by the government after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it. From the ruckus created by the Opposition over the Enforcement Directorate "raj" to repeated adjournments, here are the 10 key developments that transpired in Parliament on Wednesday:

10 Key Developments

1. The National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha unanimously, days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill will grant greater powers to the National Anti-Doping Agency to conduct investigations, searches, and seizures.

2. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on the other hand, cleared the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central university.

3. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, which sought to establish a Data Protection Authority, was withdrawn by the government after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it.

4. The Lok Sabha saw an adjournment in the middle of the day amid protests by Opposition parties over the "Enforcement Directorate raj." This comes amid the ongoing National Herald case, in which Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of money laundering.

5. The government informed the Lok Sabha that over 34,000 women are currently serving in different central armed police forces, like the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and the Central Industrial Security Force.

6. In response to a question, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that there were over 9.79 lakh vacant posts in different Union government departments as on 1 March 2021.

7. The Union government said that it had set up a three-member committee to assist it in carrying out the delimitation of wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

8. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Lower House. The Bill seeks to make it mandatory for buildings with a minimum connected load of 100 KW to meet their energy requirements from renewable sources.

9. The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, for Members of Parliament from all parties. However, most Opposition MPs gave it a miss.

10. The government informed the Lok Sabha that India's share in the estimated $360 billion global space economy was approximately 2 percent.