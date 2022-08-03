MPs Attend ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ From Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday

Minister of State Niranjan Jyoti and other MPs during a Tiranga Bike Rally, flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for the MPs of all parties, at Red Fort in old Delhi on Wednesday morning, 3 August.
(Photo: PTI)
The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, 3 August, for Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties.
Briefing reporters after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi stressed that the bike rally was the Culture Ministry's programme and not of his party, and he urged MPs of all parties to join the exercise.
BJP MP Rama Devi during the Tiranga Bike Rally, flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for the MPs of all parties, at Red Fort in old Delhi, Wednesday morning, 3 August.
Minister of State Niranjan Jyoti and other MPs at the bike rally.
Traffic police personnel at the Tiranga Bike Rally, flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Meanwhile, at the parliamentary party meeting, BJP president JP Nadda outlined a host of exercises for the party members to undertake during a week-long programme starting from 9 August, in the run-up to 15 August, the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Nadda asked party members to take out 'prabhat pheri' (morning procession) between 9 am and 11 am to publicise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, while its youth wing would carry out 'Tiranga Yatra' on bikes across the country, Joshi had said.
Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged everyone to hoist or display the national flag at their house between 13 and 15 August.
BJP members down to the booth level also have to undertake 'prabhat pheri' between 11 and 13 August, while playing 'Raghupati raghav raja Ram,' Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song, or India's national song 'Vande mataram,' Joshi had said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
