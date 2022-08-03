Parliament Live: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Convene After ‘Tiranga Bike Rally'

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 13th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 3 August.

The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, for Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties.

Amid criticism over prices hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there had been no collapse of the Indian rupee and that the performance of the currency was far better than its peers.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 by a voice vote.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a walkout even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding the price rise debate.