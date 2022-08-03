Parliament Live: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Convene After ‘Tiranga Bike Rally'

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates 2022
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters the 13th day, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened at 11 am on Wednesday, 3 August.
The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, for Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties.
Amid criticism over prices hike, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there had been no collapse of the Indian rupee and that the performance of the currency was far better than its peers.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 by a voice vote.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a walkout even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding the price rise debate.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the issue of inflation in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, by a voice vote
On Monday, Sitharaman had addressed the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha, and said that there was no question of India falling into recession
The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, on Monday
The Rajya Sabha on Monday also passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction Bill amid sloganeering by the members of the Opposition who were protesting against the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session, was revoked on the condition that they will not bring placards into the House
The Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by Opposition MPs against "Enforcement Directorate raj."
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ED raids conducted at the National Herald office in Delhi.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the imposition of 12% GST on 'Sarais' around Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.
The Lok Sabha passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, by voice vote.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday slammed claims by the Opposition that the government was only focused on the financial betterment of "Ambanis and Adanis" and said that the debate was being politicised.
"But to attribute to us, that you are not doing anything for the poor, you're always for the Ambanis and the Adanis – sorry, I'm compelled to take the names – is absolutely politicising a debate which is so necessary for the country," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Each one of us is contributing to the recovery process," she said.
