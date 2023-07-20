Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Manipur Unrest, Delhi Ordinance on Agenda

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Parliament's monsoon session is set to begin on Thursday, 20 July to a stormy start with the Opposition planning to corner the government on Manipur violence, the Delhi ordinance, and the issue of wrestlers vs BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh among others.

The Centre, meanwhile, plans to target the recent violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the Opposition's 'silence' over it.

In an all-party meeting held on Wednesday, a consensus was reached to hold a discussion over West Bengal and Manipur, though the Opposition has insisted on discussing the Manipur issue only in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports say.

The government on Wednesday also pushed for an effective and smooth functioning of the House after the previous two sessions this year were marred by disruption and sloganeering.

This will be the first session to be held in the new Parliament building.