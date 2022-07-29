Parliament Live: Suspended Oppn MPs Stage Overnight Protest, Set To Clock 50 Hrs

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Derek O'Brien)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Friday, 29 July.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs suspended from the two Houses this week are holding a 50-hour-long relay protest inside the Parliament premises. Braving mosquitoes and the heat, five suspended MPs, including the Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, spent the night at the entrance of the Parliament complex.
TMC's Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present at the site till post-midnight.
Since the Parliament session began last week, both the Houses have witnessed frequent adjournments as the Opposition has continued to protest, demanding a discussion on issues such as inflation, the hike in GST prices, and the suspension of 24 MPs.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
23 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition – including seven from the TMC and three from the AAP – were suspended from the proceedings of Parliament for the week
Four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session on Monday
A shouting match had ensued in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Minister Smriti Irani attacking Sonia Gandhi over a Congress leader's alleged derogatory remarks against the president
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Kumar has given a zero-hour notice on the issue of "surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks."
The protest being held on the Parliament premises by Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the proceedings of the Monsoon Session this week, is set to cross the 50-hour mark. The demonstration continued through the night on Wednesday and Thursday.
The MPs, who were earlier staging a sit-in at the Gandhi statue, later moved to the entrance of the Parliament, saying that they want to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promise he made when he entered the House for the first time in 2014.
"Also, since there was no tent, because of the rain, we had to move the agitation somewhere. This place was symbolic," an MP was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Visuals from the site showed AAP's Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta, and TMC's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, among others. The MPs can be seen sitting on a mattress on the ground, with mosquito nets around them.
AAP MP Singh also composed a parody of a popular yesteryear's song which loosely translates to him imagining "a world without Modi and Shah, where people get food and children get milk."
A total of 52,448 road accidents occurred under the 'hit and run' category in the country in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that there were 57,987 such cases in 2019 and 69,822 in 2018.
He said the government has notified a new scheme called 'Compensation to Victims of Hit & Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022,' under which it made provisions to increase the compensation in hit and run motor accidents from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievously hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 in case of deaths.
The implementation of this scheme is pan-India, the minister added.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to resume their proceedings at 11 am today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)