LS Adjourned Soon after Meeting as Uproar Continues on Farm Laws 

The Lok Sabha saw pandemonium for the third consecutive day on Thursday, 4 February, as ruckus ensued after the Opposition raised the issue of the three contentious farm laws, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for an hour till 5 pm, IANS reported.
However, almost minutes after reassembling, it was adjourned again till 7 pm.
Soon after the House assembled at 4 pm, Congress members, along with members of DMK, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party trooped near the Speaker's podium, raising slogans like ‘Kisan Virodhi Bill Wapas Lo’ (Take back anti-farmer laws), and ‘Kisano Par Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi’ (No more dictatorship on farmers), ‘Modi Sarkar Hai, Hai’ (Modi government, shame, shame).
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiv Sena also took part in the protest on Thursday, 4 February.
Speaker Om Birla tried to resolve the issue by assuring protesting MPs that they would be given proper time to raise their issues, but to no avail. As the din continued, Birla adjourned the house till 5 pm, after 15 minutes of proceedings.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 04 Feb 2021,05:59 PM IST