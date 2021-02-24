Owaisi’s Kolkata Rally Cancelled as Cops Deny Permission: AIMIM

The Metiabruz seat falls in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is Abhishek Banerjee’s constituency. Banerjee is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

Owaisi was supposed to kick off the AIMIM’s poll campaign in West Bengal with Thursday’s rally.

According to PTI, AIMIM had come up with posters and the slogan ''Awaz uthane ka waqt aa chuka hain (the time has come to raise your voice),'' ahead of the rally.