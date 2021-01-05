Owaisi, 2 Big Clerics & Search for a Muslim Alternative in Bengal

The meeting of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif in the first weekend of 2021 has set in motion an interesting chain of events.

After the meeting with Siddiqui, the AIMIM president told the media, "We will work with Abbas Siddiqui. We will work behind him and support whatever decision he takes.”

Then on Monday 4 January, Trinamool Congress minister and one of the party’s prominent Muslim faces, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, slammed Owaisi and Siddiqui, accusing them of working at the BJP's behest

“The people of Bengal will not subscribe to the communal agenda of either the BJP or the Owaisi-Siddiqui duo,” he told The Federal.

Chowdhury also compared Siddiqui and Owaisi to the Muslim League and BJP to Hindu Mahasabha of pre-partition days.