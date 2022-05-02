On Maharashtra Day, Ajit Pawar Reignites Karnataka Border Row; Bommai Responds

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute was raked up again on Mahrashtra Day on Sunday, 1 May, as the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted on the occasion that the fight to include more Marathi-speaking villages in Maharashtra continues.

"On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border including Belgaum, Nipai, and Karwar couldn't be part of the state yet. I assure you we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra," Pawar was quoted as saying.

Pawar's remark was met with retaliation from the political leaders of Karnataka.