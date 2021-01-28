‘Make Mumbai UT’: What’s the Maharashtra-Karnataka Land Row?

Various Maharashtra governments have claimed that some parts of Karnataka like Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani, are Marathi-speaking regions and contended that these areas must come under their state.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has maintained that the region is integral to their state and that they have built a Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where a legislative session is held at least once a year.

“I condemn Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar’s statement. The whole world knows that the Mahajan Commission report is final. Marathi people here are like Kannadigas in our state. We have created a corporation here for the development of Marathas,” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said earlier.