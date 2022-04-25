Raj Thackeray, CM Uddhav & Fadnavis Not To Attend Meet Over Loudspeaker Row

The meeting comes amid a controversy raised by Raj Thackeray, demanding that mosques no longer be allowed to broadcast the azaan (i.e., call to prayer) on loudspeaker.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray will skip the all-party meeting on Monday, 25 April, called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places.
Minutes after Thackeray’s refusal to attend the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis also announced that they would not be attending the meeting.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are set to chair the meeting.
This also comes after the Maharashtra government invoked sedition charges against MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, for spreading hate and dislike against the government and the chief minister, thereby challenging the writ of the state machinery, public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told the magistrate's court before which the couple was produced, on 24 April.
The Ranas were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, after they had announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the chief minister's residence, 'Matoshree'.
They applied for bail on 24 April, after being remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana the 'Bunty and Babli' of Amravati.
"For the last few days, some bogus Hindutvawadis tried to spoil the atmosphere in Mumbai - 'Matoshree' (CM residence), reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa'. Amravati's Bunty & Babli tried to create a ruckus," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"There was a conspiracy to do something different at the CM's residence. BJP tried to attack by keeping a gun on their shoulders. Navneet and Ravi Rana are the enemies of Maharashtra and behind them is the former CM (Devendra Fadnavis)," he added.
