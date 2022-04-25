Raj Thackeray, CM Uddhav & Fadnavis Not To Attend Meet Over Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray will skip the all-party meeting on Monday, 25 April, called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

Minutes after Thackeray’s refusal to attend the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray and former CM and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis also announced that they would not be attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dilip Walse and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are set to chair the meeting.