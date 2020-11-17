‘Gupkar Gang Going Global, Unholy’: Amit Shah Slams J&K Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 November, launched a scathing attack on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in J&K on 5 August last year – labelling it the "Gupkar Gang" that wants "foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir" and insults India's Tricolour. "Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," Shah said in one of his tweets, going on to question if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support the moves of the 'gang' and asking them to make their stand clear.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," the home minister said in another tweet.

About the Gupkar Alliance

The Gupkar Alliance was given a formal structure late last month, with National Conference President Farooq Abdullah appointed as the its president, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as the Vice President. Abdullah had then said they were not anti-national, but anti-BJP. “It’s not an anti-national jamaat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It’s not a religious fight,” he had said.

Earlier in October, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah had announced the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K’s Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.