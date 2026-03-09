Om Birla's Lok Sabha: Suspensions at 20-Year High, Entirely from Opposition

The suspensions were ordered by Speaker Om Birla under Rule 374A of the Lok Sabha rules. It was the largest mass suspension in the history of India’s Parliament.

Rule 374A of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure enables the Speaker to automatically suspend an MP for "grave disorder" (such as: entering the well, shouting slogans, or disrupting business) for five consecutive sittings or the remainder of the session. This rule was introduced in 2001 to allow for immediate action without a motion.

But the 2023 incident was not a one-off moment of the Speaker invoking this rule.

A Quint investigation examining verified Lok Sabha suspension between 2004 and 2026 reveals a striking pattern: suspensions have increased dramatically over the past two decades, and have reached their highest levels during Birla’s speakership.

This investigation focuses only on Lok Sabha suspensions. Disciplinary actions in the Rajya Sabha are excluded because the two Houses follow different procedures and suspension rules.