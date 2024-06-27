As Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla Must Ensure Legislative Scrutiny of the Executive

Om Birla is in the hot seat once again, even though was denied the sanctity of being elected unanimously. The Congress party's nominee K Suresh, an eight-term MP, challenged him in the election for the Lok Sabha Speaker post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, escorted Birla to the chair of the Speaker after his victory.

The exercise, as is convention, asserts that the Speaker must uphold the rights of MPs, while also ensuring impartiality in conducting the businesses of the House.

Article 93 of the Constitution mandates an election for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker as soon as may be, but Birla failed to hold a poll for his deputy in the 17th Lok Sabha.