Rs 3,300 Crore Wasted in 10 Years: The Price of India’s Dysfunctional Parliament

The Manipur Crisis

Take 2023. The Manipur violence that year claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands. Opposition MPs demanded a statement from the Prime Minister, seeking to hold the government accountable for its handling of the crisis. But the BJP MPs countered by demanding a debate on other states. The two sides clashed, and Parliament was adjourned repeatedly.

By the time Parliament finally debated the issue half of Parliament’s time for the year had been lost to disruptions. This meant that the taxpayer had paid for time that should have been spent holding the government accountable but instead was wasted in political standoffs.

Farm Laws Passed Without Debate

In September 2020, the controversial farm laws, which were eventually rolled back, were passed by the Rajya Sabha without a recorded vote, despite opposition protests.

As MPs from the Opposition demanded a division vote, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha declared the bills passed by voice vote, sparking outrage across party lines. MPs climbed onto tables and tore rule books in protest.

Despite the chaos, the farm laws were passed with minimal scrutiny or debate.

Article 370: Speed Over Scrutiny

In August 2019, the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, was introduced and passed in Parliament within hours. There was a compressed debate with minimal time for discussion.

As Opposition MPs demanded more debate and consultation, the government pushed through the legislation using its majority, bypassing the usual scrutiny process. The passage of such a far-reaching constitutional change was completed at speed but the necessary debate was left behind.