Agnipath Scheme: 4 NSUI Members Arrested After Protest Before JP Nadda's House

As protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, the Delhi Police said in a statement that four people were arrested on Tuesday, 21 June, for protesting against the scheme in front of the residence of BJP president JP Nadda.
The four people arrested have been identified as Jagdeep Singh (30), Sarvottam Rana (25), Pranav Pandey (26), and Vishal (28). The police claimed that all four were members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI).
Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (Law and Order Division, Zone-II) said that a fire incident was reported from the BJP chief's Moti Lal Nehru Marg residence.
Hooda added in the press note,
A case was registered at Tughlak Road police station under Section 188 (Disobedience), 146 (Rioting), 147 (Punishment for Rioting), 149 (Unlawful Assembly), 278 (Making Atmosphere Noxious to Health), 285 (Negligence With Respect to Fire), 307 (Attempt to Murder), 436 (Mischief by Fire), 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The officer said, “Several raids were conducted to apprehend the persons involved in the case and four accused have been arrested from different locations so far.”
Other co-accused have been identified and efforts to apprehend them are underway, said the police.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
