No Relief for Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday, 13 June, sent to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case by the Delhi court.

On 9 June last week, the Enforcement Directorate had been granted custody of Jain till 13 June, in the hawala transactions case with regard to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain was arrested by the ED in connection with the case on 30 May. The central agency had sought the extension of his remand last week as it had seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the premises of the minister and his aides during raids.

Soon after he had been produced in court on Thursday, Jain was taken to the hospital as he was not feeling well.