No Relief for Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Satyendar Jain)
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday, 13 June, sent to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case by the Delhi court.
On 9 June last week, the Enforcement Directorate had been granted custody of Jain till 13 June, in the hawala transactions case with regard to a Kolkata-based company.
Jain was arrested by the ED in connection with the case on 30 May. The central agency had sought the extension of his remand last week as it had seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the premises of the minister and his aides during raids.
Soon after he had been produced in court on Thursday, Jain was taken to the hospital as he was not feeling well.
The ED, in April this year, had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and others were attached in the case.
The ED said that its probe had revealed that during the period from 2015-16, the companies owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries of nearly Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the "hawala route."
"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.
