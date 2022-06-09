Arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Gets No Relief, ED Custody Extended

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 9 June, got further custody of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain till 13 June, in a money laundering case connected to alleged hawala transactions with regard to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain was arrested by the ED in connection with the case on 30 May, and was presented before a Delhi court on Thursday, as his ED custody had been slated to end.

The central agency had sought the extension of his remand as it had seized Rs 2.82 crore of cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the premises of the minister and his aides during day-long raids on Monday.