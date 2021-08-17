'No Issues With Rahul, Sonia': Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Joining TMC

A day after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday, 17 August, clarified that she has had a good equation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Stating that she had no issues with the two, Dev, in an interview with NDTV, said, "I have a good equation (with them) but I'm also answerable to my people."

"The Congress gave me a lot of opportunities. In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command. I hope the Congress president forgives me for my shortcomings," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.