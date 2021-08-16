Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Dev Quits Party, May Join TMC; What Led to This?

LONG-TERM DECLINE OF CONGRESS IN THE BARAK VALLEY

During the Assam elections, Congress took a firm stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in order to tap into the anti-CAA sentiment in the Brahmaputra Valley. But the sentiment in the Barak Valley, where Dev hails from, was entirely in favour of the CAA as many immigrants from East Bengal are settled there.

In fact, Dev's father and senior Congress leader – Late Santosh Mohan Dev – played an instrumental role in settling Bengali Hindu immigrants in the Barak Valley. He subsequently became a strong leader among this demographic. He represented Silchar five times in the Lok Sabha and Sushmita herself won from the seat as well in 2014, in what was otherwise a bad election for the Congress.

However, the BJP, which was already powerful in the Barak Valley, further strengthened its base with the CAA. The anti-CAA stand of the Congress harmed Sushmita Dev's base there.

When top Congress leaders sported anti-CAA gamosas during their rally in Sibsagar, Sushmita Dev is said to have declined as it would been politically embarrassing for her.

Then she was also not entirely in favour of the party's alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front.

Even during ticket selection, Dev had issues with the party's choices, especially in a couple of seats in Cachar district.

Her main concern was the alienation of Bengali-speaking Hindus from the Congress despite them having been a stable base for many decades.

"This section acted as a buffer for the Congress even Assamese-speaking voters ditched the party or when Muslims moved to Ajmal. The party shouldn't have alienated this section," a supporter of Dev based near Silchar said.

The writing was on the wall for Dev. The Mahila Congress position did give her a national profile, but it was of no use to her politically as her base had declined where it mattered most to her. Her requests to be made the in-charge for Tripura not being heeded was the last straw.