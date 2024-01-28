Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: CM Nitish Kumar to Resign Today?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered speculation that he will resign from his post, and join the BJP-led NDA alliance on Sunday, 25 January. This will be his fourth such switch in the last 10 years and the second switch in this term alone, if speculations come true.
On Friday 26 January, RJD MP Manoj Jha urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to “resolve the confusion” around the state’s mahagatbandhan, and clarify what his plan is.
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday, 27 January, said, "INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress."
The JD (U) held an informal meeting with legislators on Saturday evening and is scheduled to have a meeting of its legislators on Sunday.
This will be his second homecoming to the NDA after having parted ways in 2013 (just before the 2014 Lok Sabha election) and 2022 (after winning state elections in 2020).
According to reports, Nitish Kumar is expected to meet the Bihar Governor at 11.30 am on 28 January, likely to resign as the chief minister. The 72-year-old is expected to hold a meeting with JD(U) legislators before meeting the governor.
