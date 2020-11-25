NIA Arrests PDP Youth Wing President Parra, Alleges Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waheed Parra, the President of the Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a terror-connected case. The chief was linked to ex-Deputy Superintendent Davidinder Singh’s case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities, and was arrested on Wednesday after being interrogated for two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA official related to this case told IANS, "We have arrested Parra for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in conspiracy with arrested terrorist Naveed Babu and another key accused Irfan Safi Mir."

Recently, Parra filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council elections from South Kashmir in J&K. He is known to be the first politician arrested in this case, after being arrested in 2019 as well.

Parra’s arrest has seen great opposition from Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the PDP. She called the events ‘blackmail’ and said that these were false charges.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Parra has a strong hold over the Kashmiri youth, and played an instrumental role in organising various public programs of the party. He also helped revive the PDP in South Kashmir, particularly in Pulwama, which is a militancy affected district.

