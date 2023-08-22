New CWC in Numbers: What's the Break-Up on Age, Caste, Religion, Gender & State?

The average age of the CWC - all the 84 members including invitees and ex-officio members - comes to 62 years. If one looks just at the 39 members, the average age is a bit higher - 66 years.

We have not included five members out of 84 whose exact ages weren't publicly available so this calculation is among 79 out of 84 and 38 out of 39 among non-invitee members.

The '50 under 50' aim has far from been achieved with only 13 out of 84 being under 50. Among CWC members, which doesn't include oinvitees and ex-officio members, only three out of 39 are below the age of 50 - Kamaleshwar Patel, Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi.