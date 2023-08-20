Congress Rejigs Working Committee: Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor New Members

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Congress reshuffled its working committee on Sunday, 20 August, to include some new faces like Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The 30-member Congress Working Committee (CWC) – which would be responsible for making all the major decisions for the party – was appointed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress in February, it was unanimously decided that there won't be any elections to the CWC this time and that the members would be appointed by Kharge.

Here's a closer look at the list.