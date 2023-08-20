Congress Rejigs Working Committee: Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor New Members

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Congress reshuffled its working committee on Sunday, 20 August, to include some new faces like Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
The 30-member Congress Working Committee (CWC) – which would be responsible for making all the major decisions for the party – was appointed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
During the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress in February, it was unanimously decided that there won't be any elections to the CWC this time and that the members would be appointed by Kharge.
Here's a closer look at the list.
Key Highlights
Sachin Pilot, who was recently involved in a tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister, made it to the CWC, in what appears to be an attempt to placate the leader ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.
Shashi Tharoor, who contested for the post of the Congress president against current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has also been included in the list. He was among the 23 senior Congress leaders (G-23) who wrote to the Congress leadership last year, demanding reforms in the party.
Other new faces include Anand Sharma, Deepa Das Munshi, and Syed Naseer Hussain. Sharma was also a signatory in the G-23 letter sent to the Congress leadership.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is also in the list, which would indicate that she will be relieved off her duties as the Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, NDTV quoted sources as saying.
Here's the Full List
1. Mallikarjun Kharge
2. Sonia Gandhi
3. Dr Manmohan Singh
4. Rahul Gandhi
5. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
6. AK Antony
7. Ambika Soni
8. Meira Kumar
9. Digvijay Singh
10. P Chidambaram
11. Tariq Anwar
12. Lal Thanhawala
13. Mukul Wasnik
14. Anand Sharma
15. Ashokrao Chavan
16. Ajay Maken
17. Charanjit Singh Channi
18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
19. Kumari Selja
20. Gaikhangam
21. N Raghuveera Reddy
22. Shashi Tharoor
23. Tamradhwaj Sahu
24. Abhishek Manu Singhvi
25. Salman Kurshid
26. Jairam Ramesh
27. Jitendra Singh
28. Randeep Singh Surjewala
29. Sachin Pilot
30. Deepak Babaria
