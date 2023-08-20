ADVERTISEMENT
Congress Rejigs Working Committee: Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor New Members

The 30-member Congress Working Committee was appointed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Congress reshuffled its working committee on Sunday, 20 August, to include some new faces like Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The 30-member Congress Working Committee (CWC) – which would be responsible for making all the major decisions for the party – was appointed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress in February, it was unanimously decided that there won't be any elections to the CWC this time and that the members would be appointed by Kharge.

Here's a closer look at the list.

Key Highlights

  • Sachin Pilot, who was recently involved in a tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister, made it to the CWC, in what appears to be an attempt to placate the leader ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.

  • Shashi Tharoor, who contested for the post of the Congress president against current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has also been included in the list. He was among the 23 senior Congress leaders (G-23) who wrote to the Congress leadership last year, demanding reforms in the party.

  • Other new faces include Anand Sharma, Deepa Das Munshi, and Syed Naseer Hussain. Sharma was also a signatory in the G-23 letter sent to the Congress leadership.

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is also in the list, which would indicate that she will be relieved off her duties as the Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, NDTV quoted sources as saying.

Here's the Full List

1. Mallikarjun Kharge

2. Sonia Gandhi

3. Dr Manmohan Singh

4. Rahul Gandhi

5. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

6. AK Antony

7. Ambika Soni

8. Meira Kumar

9. Digvijay Singh

10. P Chidambaram

11. Tariq Anwar

12. Lal Thanhawala

13. Mukul Wasnik

14. Anand Sharma

15. Ashokrao Chavan

16. Ajay Maken

17. Charanjit Singh Channi

18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

19. Kumari Selja

20. Gaikhangam

21. N Raghuveera Reddy

22. Shashi Tharoor

23. Tamradhwaj Sahu

24. Abhishek Manu Singhvi

25. Salman Kurshid

26. Jairam Ramesh

27. Jitendra Singh

28. Randeep Singh Surjewala

29. Sachin Pilot

30. Deepak Babaria

Topics:  Congress   Sachin Pilot   Shashi Tharoor 

