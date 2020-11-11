NDA Wins Bihar: ‘This is PM Modi’s Victory,’ Says Chirag Paswan

The JD(U)-led NDA returned to power in Bihar with a slim majority of 125 seats.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday, 10 November, described the Bihar polls results as a "victory" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“People of Bihar have expressed confidence in PM Modi. It is clear from the results that there is enthusiasm in the people for the BJP. This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Paswan said. The Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power in Bihar with a slim majority of 125 seats.

Even though Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has won just one seat, it has emerged as one of the most important players in the Bihar Assembly elections. The LJP played an instrumental role in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats. Paswan tweeted saying that he was proud that the party has not bowed down to power. The LJP had won two seats in the 2015 polls.

In another tweet, Paswan went on to say that all LJP candidates contested the elections on their own without any alliance. “The vote share of the party has increased. LJP went to this election with a resolution of Bihar first, Bihari first. The party has become stronger in every district,” Paswan tweeted.