NDA Meet LIVE Updates | 'Alliance of Corrupt Dynasties': Modi on Bengaluru Meet

NDA Meet in Delhi LIVE Updates
NDA Meet in Delhi Live Updates: As many as 38 political parties will be meeting on Tuesday, 18 July, in New Delhi under the umbrella of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Ahead of the NDA meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Oppoosition meeting to call the Opposition parties an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics."
The NDA meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm
This comes on the same day as the 26-party Opposition meet in Bengaluru, which will see the presence of political heavyweights like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and many others.
The NDA meet was announced by BJP President JP Nadda on Monday
The BJP's former alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP have not been invited for the meeting
Nadda said on Monday that the reason behind the NDA's expansion was the 'positive impact' of the Modi government's policies
Several parties, including the Congress, said that the NDA meeting signified the BJP is scared of the Opposition alliance.
Slamming the joint Opposition meet, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Those who have no mission or vision but have their own commission, corruption and obsession and family profession have come together."
"Such dynasts and corrupt have just one slogan: bhrashtachar ka hai bhaichara, isliye jinko kal tak dete theyy gaali, wo aaj unko lag raha hai pyaara. This PDA is 'Parivarik Dalon ka Alliance'...Their shop sells only corruption and dynasty," he added.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who is an invitee at the NDA meet on Tuesday, said, "All is well in NDA. Talks were going on for a long time. We had some concerns and discussions were held over it and very amicably & positively an agreement was reached. Our aim is the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Bihar election."
Targeting the poll violence during the recent Panchayat elections in West Bengal, PM Modi said that the Opposition parties choose to remain silent on the issue.
"You must have seen what happened during Panchayat elections in West Bengal. All parties are silent on it. The leaders of the Congress and Left parties over there were calling for help to save them. But for their own selfish motives, the Congress and left leaders have left their party workers to die," he said.
"Be it atrocities against women or paper leaks in Rajastha, they don't see it any of it. When some leaders resort to multi-crore scams for liquor, the alliance shields them," he added.
"You see what's happening in Tamil Nadu, so many scams are coming forward. But all parties of this aliance have already given a clean chit to all," PM Modi said.
Asserting that that those responsible for India's misery have set up shops, PM Modi said: "For the 26 for '24, he label is something else, the condition is something else. The truth is different from the song being sung. There are two guarantees offered at these shops - casteism and corruption. They have gathered in Bengaluru. I remember a song called "Ek chehre pe kai chehre."
"When they clicked in one frame, the nation only sees corruption. People call it an alliance of corruption," he said.
"Their label is that of a corruption guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore. There is another speciality of this alliance - if there is somebody involved in a multi-crore scam, he is given special treatment. If the family is involved in corruption, they get even better treatment. If any current minister is jailed, he is invited as a special guest," he said.
"The owners of this shop of corruption are stanch supporters of dynasty politics," he said.
"A democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people. But the dynasts have only one policy - of the family, by the family, for the family. Family first, nation nothing is their mooto and inspitration," he said.
"They want to enslave the Constitution of India," he alleged.
Further alleging that dynasty politics never did right by the youth of the nation, he said: "Nafrat hai, ghotale hai, tushtikaran hai, mann kaale hain...(there is hate, scams, appeasement and black hearts)," he said.
"Their common minimum program is to stop the progress of the nation," he added.
Asserting the BJP's leadership over the NDA alliance, party president JP Nadda said on Monday: "The BJP is the only party, since it came into existence, has pursued issues ideologically — be it the Ram Temple or Article 370, we have always stood for a strong nation."
"We have been consistent. And it’s an ideological journey. Some people understand us today, some tomorrow. If not today, we will get them after five or 10 years,” he added.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP's former alliance partner, was not invited for the meet. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was also not sent an invitation. Hence, the two parties are not part of the NDA or the Opposition meetings.
The NDA meet on Tuesday will see participation from 38 political parties. These include:
BJP
AIADMK
Shiv Sena (Shinde)
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial)
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan)
National People’s Party
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Jannayak Janata Party
All Jharkhand Students’ Union
Apna Dal
Asom Gana Parishad
Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
Republican Party of India
Mizo National Front
Pattali Makkal Katchi
Tamil Maanila Congress
Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
Bodo People’s Party
United People’s Party Liberal
Nishad Party
All India NR Congress
Hindustani Awam Morcha
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party
Vikassheel Insaan Party (Mukesh Sahni)
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Om Prakash Rajbhar)
