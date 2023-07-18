Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Talks Between 26 Parties Begin, 6 Points on Agenda

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second day of talks between 26 Opposition parties began in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, with all party leaders having met for the first round on Monday.
While Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the first meeting on Monday, he arrived for the second day along with his daughter Supriya Sule.
The talks are expected to be held on several agendas including a name for the grouping, the formation of a committee of conveners, and seat-sharing formulas among others.
The meeting comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a meeting of 38 parties in Delhi .
Ahead of the NDA meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Oppoosition meeting to call the Opposition parties an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrives for the opposition leaders meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 18 July, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with CPI General Secretary D Raja, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, DK Shivakumar and others upon his arrival for the opposition leaders meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 18 July, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Several parties, including the Congress, said that the NDA meeting signified that the BJP is scared of the Opposition alliance.
While AAP leaders participated in the meeting on Monday, the Congress said that its opposition to the Delhi ordinance was not because of the meeting.
BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday said that the Opposition has no common programme other than defeating PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the first day of talks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties will work to "foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare."
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah later hosted all parties for a dinner.
'BJP Dividing and Ruling Like the British'
KM Kader Mohideen, President of Indian Union Muslim League said that the BJP is dividing and ruining the country like the British did.
'Need to Save India As We Know It': Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) leaders Sitaram yechury said that the Opposition meet is important because "we want to save India, as we know what India is."
"The country is under tremendous multi-dimensional assault.The country has to be saved in order to change for the better," he said.
'Outcome Will be Beneficial For the Country':
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the outcome of the meeting will be beneficial for this country.
PM Modi Made a Mess of Every Sector: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that PM Modi got a chance to rule the country for the past ten years and he made a "complete mess of almost every sector."
"He has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together," he said.