'Rebellion Shiv Sena's Internal Matter, Will Find a Way': Pawar Amid MVA Turmoil

The NCP leader, who is in Delhi to discuss the Opposition's candidate for the upcoming presidential election, said that there is an attempt to pull down the Maharashtra government for the third time.

He added that there was no question of his party allying with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the cross-voting in Monday's MLC elections in Maharashtra, which led to all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing victory, Pawar said that it will not affect the functioning of the MVA government in any manner.