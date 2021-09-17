'Looking At Your Mind': Sidhu, Twitter Slam Raghav Chadha for Rakhi Sawant Jibe

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, as well as a slew of Twitter users, have hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chaddha for his tweet. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, as well as a slew of Twitter users have hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chaddha after he referred to Sidhu as “the Rakhi Sawant" of the state's politics.
Chaddha had, in a tweet, reacted to Siddhu’s comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi government's notification of one of the centre's three contentious laws, and said:
A few hours later Sidhu shot back at Chadha and said:
Twitter users, meanwhile, appalled by Chadha’s diatribe, pointed out that they “did not expect this awful misogyny” from Chadha and asked: “What has Rakhi Sawant to do with this?”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined