Twitter Calls Out Uttarakhand CM For Remarks on 'Ripped Jeans'

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, has been called out for his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans.
He said that women who wear ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment at home for children.
Rawat made these comments on 16 March at a workshop which was organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. His remarks were directed at the woman running an NGO.
"If these woman go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, and to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow, A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life", the Chief Minister said.
He further expressed distaste for ‘bare knees’ being exposed to children. He claimed that as the West is moving towards Indian yoga and covering of the body, Indians are moving towards ‘nudity.’
"Kaynchi se sanskaar and showing bare knees, wearing ripped jeans and looking like rich kids, seem to be the only values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good?" Rawat said at the event.
One of the first people to react to these outrageous remarks was Congress leader Sanjay Jha. He tweeted by sharing a photo of him wearing ripped jeans at his book signing.
Others also had a lot to say about these misogynistic statements made by the CM.
