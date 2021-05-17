Narada Sting: Mamata at CBI Office After Arrest of 2 WB Ministers

In 2016, Samuel, editor and managing director of Narada News portal, just before the West Bengal Assembly elections, had broadcast a sting video in which a number of TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The purported video footage of the sting operation surfaced before the 2016 Assembly polls.

The CBI lodged an FIR in April 2017 following a court order, naming 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer.

In its FIR, the agency said suspected public servants who were shown to have either accepted money in cash given by Samuel posing as a representative of a Chennai-based company or asked him to hand over the money to someone else on their behalf were identified.

An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with bribery and criminal misconduct.