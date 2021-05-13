Need Urgent Vaccine Import; WB Can Help Manufacture: Mamata to PM

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 12 May, urged the Centre to import vaccines on an urgent basis in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee also suggested that vaccine manufacturers may be encouraged to open franchises is West Bengal and other parts of India.

Citing experts, Banerjee stated that vaccination is now the “real antidote” to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.