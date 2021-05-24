Narada Case: CBI Moves SC Against House Arrest of TMC Leaders

The CBI has also informed the high court that it has filed a special leave petition in the SC.

On Friday, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal constituted a five Judges’ Bench to hear the matter pertaining to the bail of the four TMC leaders who have been in custody after they were arrested in the Narada bribery case by the CBI.

The four leaders are: ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.