‘Mamata Obstructing Narada Probe’: CBI; TMC Leaders Refute Claim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 19 May, during a hearing in the Calcutta High Court sought the Narada scam case to be transferred outside the state, while alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her leaders are ‘obstructing CBI officials from carrying out their duties’.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, on their part, have however refuted the CBI allegations.
After the four leaders were arrested on Monday, violence erupted outside the CBI office in Kolkata, as Chief Minister Banerjee sat on a Dharna, demanding to be arrested along with them. The TMC then approached the local court that granted bail to the four leaders.
However, in a late-night development, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail granted to them.
The bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Ajit Banerjee will continue hearing the case on Thursday, 19 May.
Representing the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reportedly said:
When the Court claimed that they had stayed the bail order only on the consideration that “maybe the mob pressure pressurised the court to grant bail (sic)”, the SG said:
“So far as bail is concerned, bail was granted on the first day. We were not given an opportunity to respond. We could not even place the case-diary before the court because we were physically restrained.”
The CBI also, among other things, claimed:
Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for TMC leaders in his response said that he agree with the SG “that this is an extraordinary case”. He, however, also added:
Further, Singhvi pointed out that no court can stay interim-bail without giving notice to the accused. He also claimed;
Alleging that the arrests were illegal, as the CBI did not obtain sanctions from the speaker and only approached the Governor before effecting the arrest, Singhvi stated that “people have a right to protest against such unlawful arrests of the central agency”.
“That is the meaning of democracy,” said Singhvi.
On being question by the court about the CM’s presence at the site, Singhvi said that Mamata Banerjee went to the CBI in the capacity of an MLA.
“What power she has over the CBI or Special CBI Court?” Singhvi asked.
Singhvi also claimed:
The TMC has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had resorted to the misuse of Central agencies, since it lost the recent Assembly elections held in the state, which TMC won with a sweeping victory.
The TMC also questioned the rationale behind no action being taken against former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy, both of whom were accused in the case but had recently joined the BJP.
Meanwhile, the CBI, in a charge sheet has reportedly mentioned that it did not get the necessary permission to initiate probe against other accused like Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and Sougata Roy.
In 2016, editor and managing director of Narada News portal, Mathew Samuel, broadcasted a sting video right before the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which several TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking money.
The purported video footage of the sting operation surfaced before the 2016 Assembly polls.
The CBI lodged an FIR in April 2017 following a court order, naming 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and The Indian Express.)
Published: 19 May 2021,03:54 PM IST