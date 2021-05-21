Narada Case: HC Orders 4 TMC Leaders to Be Kept Under House Arrest

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, 21 May, ordered that the four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders arrested in connection with the Narada bribery case be kept under house arrest instead of jail, reported Bar & Bench.

The order was given keeping in mind the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in the Gautam Navlakha case, the court said.

Four TMC leaders had been arrested on Monday in the case – ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

The court also said that the matter would now be heard by a larger bench, explaining that one of the judges on the bench thought it fit to grant interim bail, while another did not, Bar & Bench reported.