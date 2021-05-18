A Timeline of Narada Bribery Case: 4 TMC Affiliates Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, after arresting four Trinamool Congress affiliates in connection with the Narada bribery case, took ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and ex-Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee to prison late on Monday, 17 May.

Just hours after the four were taken to the Presidency Correctional Home, two of them – Mitra and Chatterjee – were rushed to the hospital around 4 am after they complained of breathlessness. The four accused had been granted bail by a CBI court, but it was later stayed by the Calcutta High Court.