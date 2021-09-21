Temple Demolition: Bommai Faces Right-Wing Heat, Infighting Continues in BJP

Rakesh Bhat, convenor of pro-Hindu Organisations, said the temples were constructed even before laws were framed to define whether they were legal or illegal structures. Therefore, they cannot be documented by the revenue, the archaeology or the endowments departments, he said, adding, “We have set a deadline of 26 September for the government to come out with a policy on how it will protect temples which have not been documented.”

Karnataka Bajrang Dal convenor Raghu Saklespur asked, “When the Congress and JD(S) governments did not indulge in bringing down religious structures, why is the BJP keen on it?” He added, “This attitude of the BJP has pained the workers and will definitely resonate in the upcoming urban bodies and panchayats elections.”

Saklespur maintained that over the years the BJP has deviated from the ideology that was laid by party ideologues L Advani and A B Vajpayee. The Sangh Parivar is being marginalised in Karnataka even though it did more work during the pandemic than the state government. "We took up work conducting the last rites of COVID patients in Sringeri and Koppa, which has gone unnoticed,'' he said.