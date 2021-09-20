Karnataka: 3 Arrested For 'Didn't Spare Mahatma Gandhi' Threat to BJP Leaders

The Mangaluru city police commissioner, N Shashi Kumar, on Sunday, said the police arrested three people — Surathkal, along with Rajesh Pavitran and Prem Polali — after a complaint was filed by Hindu Mahasabha state president L K Suvarna.

“At the moment, three people have been taken into custody, including Dharmendra (the main accused), and an inquiry is being conducted,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Referring to the complaint by Suvarna, Kumar said, “People who were removed from the group are claiming to be part of the outfit even today and indulging in illegal activities.”

The police booked the accused under IPC Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (promoting enmity), 505 (2) (public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 465 (forgery), and 149 (unlawful assembly), The Indian Express reported.