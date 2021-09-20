Dilip Ghosh Appointed BJP's National Vice-Prez; Sukanta Majumdar is Bengal Chief

File photo of Dilip Ghosh.
(File Photo: IANS)
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, formerly the state president of the party in West Bengal, has been appointed the National Vice-President of the BJP.
Meanwhile, Dr Sukanta Majumdar will be taking over the role of the state president of the party in West Bengal.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
