NDPP-BJP Win in Nagaland, Here’s How the State’s Map Changed From 2018 to 2023

Nagaland Assembly Election Results: 2023 Vs 2018
(Photo: The Quint)
As Counting Day comes to an end, the results for the Nagaland Assembly election are in. Here's a look at how the political map of the northeastern state has changed since the last elections in 2018.
Click on the interactive slider below to see how the NDPP, NPF, BJP, Congress and others have fared this year compared to the last elections.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
The BJP and NDPP coalition won 37 seats. NPF secured 2 seats this time, while Congress failed to secure even a single seat.
Both candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, NPF had won 26 seats, BJP won 12 seats, and NDPP won 18 seats.
Voting for 59 constituencies in the 2023 Nagaland election took place in a single phase on 27 February.
In all, there were 183 candidates in the fray, of which only four are female.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 12,97,399 registered voters in Nagaland, of which 6,47,523 are male voters and 6,49,876 are female voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 31,268 voters
20-29 years: 2,77,705 voters
30-39 years: 3,46,084 voters
40-59 years: 4,35,208 voters
Above 60 years: 1,71,095 voters
Most exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in Nagaland.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)